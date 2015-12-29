-
Umbaran Starfighter
Using the highly advanced technology native to its planet of development, the Umbaran starfighter is the most intuitively-designed ship in the galaxy. Its shielded cockpit surrounded the pilot with touch-sensitive holographic displays that react instantly to touch. The ship's unique construction allows its airframe to flex and bend, not only adding to its maneuverability, but allowing it to land and take off with a minimal of mechanical effort. It boasts the energetic plasma weapons found on many Umbaran craft, as well as modular missile pods.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Dimensions
Length: 10.38m
Height: 12.47m
species