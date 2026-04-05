Inside the Making of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord 

Learn behind-the-scenes stories, trivia, and fascinating facts from the team behind the new animated series.
You don’t have to know anything about Star Wars or even Maul to get into Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, the new animated series on Disney+. “All you really need to understand is that this is a story about a guy who has been wronged by a bunch of people and he wants payback,” says Head Writer Matthew Michnovetz.
But inside the writers room, the team crafting this pulpy noir wanted to know literally everything they could about Maul, down to every person who’s crossed him. That meant working out his kill list to include in the show bible.
Beyond Obi-Wan Kenobi, they’re mum on the details. However, Supervising Director Brad Rau, Michnovetz, and Lore Executive Matt Martin have shared interesting stories and other bits of trivia from the creation of the series.
Read on to learn about this week’s installment, and come back next Monday for even more fun facts.