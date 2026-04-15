STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

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Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord hits 4.1M views globally after 7 days streaming on Disney+

April 15, 2026
April 15, 2026
StarWars.com Team

The latest Lucasfilm Animation series on Disney+ is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord has already broken records claiming a rare perfect 100% score to date on Rotten Tomatoes after its premiere and continuing to gain praise weekly from press and fans alike. Critics highlight the elevated animation style and a dark, gritty noir-inspired storyline that brings one of the franchises most compelling villains into the spotlight.

The first episode hit 4.1M views globally after 7 days streaming on Disney+. It’s also currently the #1 trending series on Disney+ in the United States and has ranked as one of the top titles on the Disney+ Top 10 Today every day since its premiere.

“I'm very proud of our team as they continue to challenge themselves and raise the bar on our animated shows," says Lucasfilm President and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni. "They've done a fantastic job delivering something new and exciting with this series and we are all really happy that fans are enjoying it."

But don’t just take our word for it. Watch the first four episodes for yourself now and get ready to see what happens next in Maul’s quest for revenge.

The age of Maul has begun with new episodes in the series premiering weekly at 12 a.m. PT Mondays on Disney+ with the finale episodes at 12 a.m. local time on May the 4th, Star Wars Day.

For more on Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, explore StarWars.com features, including:

Inside Maul’s Mind with Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Star Sam Witwer

Welcome to Janix: Building Lucasfilm Animation’s New World for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Inside the Making of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Maul’s Story Continues in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2 - Announce

Meet the Cast of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord - Update

Watch the Official Trailer for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord - Updated

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Teaser Trailer and First Poster Arrive

Maul’s Most Devious Moments

Embrace your Inner Jedi with Devon Izara’s Legacy Lightsaber - Reveal

Who is Maul?

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

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