Kristin Baver

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is the author of several Star Wars books, including Star Wars: 100 Objects, Star Wars: Timelines, The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic, and Skywalker: A Family at War.  The host of This Week! In Star Wars, Lucasfilm's weekly Star Wars news show, she previously worked as a journalist and loved science fiction before she could even write her own name. Seriously, she was a card-carrying member of the Star Wars Fan Club when she had no other real reason to own a wallet.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Scoring Chewbacca and R2-D2 at Christmas in what became a growing collection of action figures.
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Admiral Ackbar and that scruffy-looking nerf herder Han Solo
FAVORITE SCENE
Anytime Leia or Rey swoops in to save the day, someone loses a hand, or a character feels the need to voice the bad feeling they're having.
    TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved