Associate Editor Kristin Baver is the author of several Star Wars books, including Star Wars: 100 Objects, Star Wars: Timelines, The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic, and Skywalker: A Family at War. The host of This Week! In Star Wars, Lucasfilm's weekly Star Wars news show, she previously worked as a journalist and loved science fiction before she could even write her own name. Seriously, she was a card-carrying member of the Star Wars Fan Club when she had no other real reason to own a wallet.
Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth
December 13, 2023
Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati
December 12, 2023
Behind the Scenes of Ahsoka: Images from the Cast
November 17, 2023
Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: New Faces of the Nihil
November 15, 2023
The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette
November 7, 2023
Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Reunite with the Jedi and the Nihil in Phase III
November 3, 2023
Defining Moments: Ahsoka and Anakin Say Goodbye
October 27, 2023
NYCC 2023: 13 Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel
October 15, 2023
Ahsoka Analyzed: 7 Highlights from “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord”
October 9, 2023
Jedi Master Keeve Trennis Returns in Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #1 – Exclusive Reveal
October 4, 2023
Inside Ahsoka: 12 Easter Eggs from Sabine Wren’s Lothal Lookout
September 29, 2023
Ahsoka Analyzed: 5 Highlights from “Part Six: Far, Far Away”
September 25, 2023
How the ILM Model Shop Brought Ahsoka’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle to Life
September 22, 2023
Ahsoka Analyzed: 5 Highlights from “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”
September 11, 2023
StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: A Tale of Two Sabines
September 7, 2023
Ahsoka Analyzed: 5 Highlights from “Part Two: Toil and Trouble”
August 28, 2023
Ahsoka: Fans Celebrate Their First Look at New Disney+ Series
August 18, 2023
10 Essential Ahsoka Tano Episodes
August 15, 2023
Jeffrey Brown Reimagines the Clan of Two with The Mandalorian and Child — Cover and Art Reveal
August 11, 2023
Visions Revisited: 5 Highlights from “The Pit”
June 5, 2023
Visions Revisited: 5 Highlights from “The Spy Dancer”
May 30, 2023
Jedi at 40 | Into the Rancor Pit with Dennis Muren and Phil Tippett
May 25, 2023
Visions Revisited: 5 Highlights from “I Am Your Mother”
May 22, 2023
Meet the Young Jedi: Stars Jamaal Avery Jr. and Juliet Donenfeld on Making Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
May 19, 2023
Visions Revisited: 5 Highlights from “Screecher’s Reach”
May 15, 2023
This Star Wars Day, Carrie Fisher Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
May 4, 2023
Bounty Hunting Highlights: 5 of Our Favorite Moments from The Mandalorian – “Chapter 24: The Return”
April 24, 2023
Bounty Hunting Highlights: 5 of Our Favorite Moments from The Mandalorian – “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire”
April 18, 2023
“It’s About Identity”: Rick Famuyiwa on Helping to Helm The Mandalorian Season 3
April 7, 2023
Stay On Target with LEGO’s New Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing — Exclusive Reveal
April 5, 2023
“I Was Genuinely Devastated”: Michelle Ang Talks Spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 2 Finale
March 30, 2023
Bounty Hunting Highlights: 5 of Our Favorite Moments from The Mandalorian – “Chapter 20: The Foundling”
March 27, 2023
Soldier and Survivor: Michelle Ang on Omega’s Story in Star Wars: The Bad Batch
March 24, 2023
“As Fierce as Possible”: Katee Sackhoff on the Evolution of Bo-Katan Kryze
March 23, 2023
Designing “The Rise of the Empire”: Andre Kirk on the Bleak New Era in Star Wars: The Bad Batch
March 22, 2023
Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni Chart a Course to Mandalore
March 16, 2023
Holy Hutch! Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Annual—Jaxxon 2023 Revealed
March 16, 2023
Bounty Hunting Highlights: 5 of Our Favorite Moments from The Mandalorian – “Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore”
March 13, 2023
“What His Heart Needs Is Grogu”: Pedro Pascal Is the Mandalorian
March 9, 2023
Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red Revealed
January 12, 2023
