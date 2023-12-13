Associate Editor Kristin Baver is the author of several Star Wars books, including Star Wars: 100 Objects, Star Wars: Timelines, The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic, and Skywalker: A Family at War. The host of This Week! In Star Wars, Lucasfilm's weekly Star Wars news show, she previously worked as a journalist and loved science fiction before she could even write her own name. Seriously, she was a card-carrying member of the Star Wars Fan Club when she had no other real reason to own a wallet.