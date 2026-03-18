Maul’s Most Devious Moments

Before diving into the new animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, revisit some of his most impactful appearances in Star Wars films, animation, and comic books.
The Sith part was just the beginning.
Maul isn’t just hard to kill, he’s hard to pin down. A Sith apprentice, a crime lord, and a vengeful warrior are just some of ways to describe Maul’s journey over the years. Although you don't need to know anything Maul before watching Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, the official trailer reminded us of a few of the most dangerous Dathomirian’s appearances and our favorite epic battles so far.