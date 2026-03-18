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Maul’s Most Devious Moments

March 18, 2026
March 18, 2026
Amy Richau

Before diving into the new animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, revisit some of his most impactful appearances in Star Wars films, animation, and comic books.

The Sith part was just the beginning.

Maul isn’t just hard to kill, he’s hard to pin down. A Sith apprentice, a crime lord, and a vengeful warrior are just some of ways to describe Maul’s journey over the years. Although you don't need to know anything Maul before watching Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, the official trailer reminded us of a few of the most dangerous Dathomirian’s appearances and our favorite epic battles so far.

We Will Reveal Ourselves | Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
We Will Reveal Ourselves | The Phantom Menace

On Coruscant, Darth Maul conspires with Darth Sidious to capture the Queen of Naboo, initiating a vengeful plot against the Jedi.

1. Doomed Apprentice - Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

“At last we will reveal ourselves to the Jedi.”

Maul appeared from the shadows for the first time in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace as Darth Sidious’ apprentice. In the film, Maul is the definition of a scene stealing villain who screams drama while remaining a man of few words.

Duel Into The Core | Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Duel Into The Core | Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan team up against Darth Maul, and their lightsaber duel leads into the Theed Palace power core.

Fight alert: Maul’s lightsaber battle with Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn on Tatooine marked Maul as a skilled fighter, but nothing could prepare audiences for the clash on Naboo with both Jinn and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi. The battle, set to the iconic score “Duel of the Fates” had everything — a double sided lightsaber, acrobatics, an emotional death, and seemingly the end of Maul when he was cut in half. Brilliant on its own, the battle also sets up Maul’s vendetta against Kenobi, a man he will obsessively seek out for revenge for the rest of his life.

Deeper cut: For fans who want to see more of Maul’s time as a Sith Lord, check out the Marvel comic series Darth Maul: Black, White & Red (2024) where Maul investigates a mysterious group called the Final Occultation, the one-shot Darth Maul - Age of the Republic (2018) where Sidious takes Maul to Malachor for a valuable lesson, and Darth Maul (2017) where Maul kidnaps a Jedi Padawan.

Animating Darth Maul | Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Animating Darth Maul

The Clone Wars CG Lighting and Effects Supervisor Joel Aron discusses how animators were able to capture Maul's menace through the character's subtle facial movements and lighting.

2. Maul’s Rebirth - Star Wars: The Clone Wars “Brothers”

Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle (2019) by Cavan Scott cover

“Revenge. I must have revenge.”

How did Maul survive? Well, it wasn’t pretty. Fans learned where Maul had been all those years in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 4 episode “Brothers.” Discovered in a desperate state by his brother Savage Opress on the Outer Rim trash planet Lotho Minor, Maul had been driven mad during years of exile. At first relying on monstrous spider legs made from salvage, some restorative time with Mother Talzin on Dathomir helped him regain his memory and rebuild his body. Maul’s recovery (both physical and mental) is both impressive and terrifying.

Deeper cut: If you need more Maul spider legs in your life (nothing to be ashamed of) be sure and check out the first issue of the IDW comic Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle (2019) by Cavan Scott, where a couple of unlucky young scavengers come face-to-face with Maul on Lotho Minor.

3. Seizing Power - Star Wars: The Clone Wars “Shades of Reason” and “The Lawless”

“I will make you share my pain, Kenobi.”

Maul’s journey in The Clone Wars later took him to Mandalore when a group of Mandalorians, led by Pre Vizsla, realized they had a common enemy in (you guessed it) Kenobi. During this time Maul created the Shadow Collective, an alliance between the galaxy’s top crime families, including Black Sun, the Pykes, and the Hutts. While Maul was no longer a Sith, he retained his Force abilities and his thirst for power had never been stronger.

Wrath of the Sith | Clone Wars Download
Wrath of the Sith

In this installment of Clone Wars Download, Dave Filoni and Sam Witwer discuss the vengeful acts of Darth Maul and Darth Sidious.

In the Season 5 episodes “Shades of Reason” and “The Lawless,” Maul’s ruthless pursuit of revenge was at its peak. Like his old Master, Darth Sidious AKA Emperor Sheev Palpatine, Maul was willing to play the long game to get what he wantws. Triumphant in obtaining the Darksaber and following through with his promise to make Kenobi suffer, these episodes also illustrate that there’s no going back for the former Master and apprentice Palpatine and Maul.

Fight alert: In order to take control of Mandalore, Maul had to eliminate Pre Vizsla, leading to a dramatic battle between Maul and Vizsla (armed with the Darksaber) in “Shades of Reason.”

Deeper cut: Hungry for more stories about Maul building up his criminal enterprise? In the comic story “Tales of Villainy: Hostage” from Star Wars Adventures (2020) Issue 3 Maul outsmarts a crime lord on the planet Balah, eliminating a possible roadblock to underworld aspirations.

The covers for Marvel’s four-part comic series Darth Maul – Son of Dathomir.

4. Imprisonment and escape - Darth Maul – Son of Dathomir

“Once Darth Sidious is dead, the galaxy will be ours for the taking.”

Marvel’s four-part comic series Darth Maul – Son of Dathomir continued Maul’s story from The Clone Wars episode “The Lawless” where Sidious bested Maul in combat. Imprisoned on Stygeon, Maul escaped with the aid of Mandalorians including Rook Kast, who will appear in Maul - Shadow Lord. Son of Dathomir is perfect for fans and readers who are intrigued by his complicated relationships with both the Sith and the Jedi.

Fight alert: After Maul’s escape, he used the Darksaber to take on General Grievous, Grievous’ magna guards, and (once again) Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Maul in The Siege of Mandalore.

5. The Siege of Mandalore - Star Wars: The Clone Wars

“We were both tools for greater powers.”

In the Siege of Mandore — the last four episodes of The Clone Wars final season including “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” The Phantom Apprentice,” “Shattered,” and “Victory and Death” — Maul once again set his sights on conquering Mandalore. But it's his cunning and manipulative way with words that make this epic story arc a must-see for Maul superfans.

Maul knows that Mandalorians such as Bo-Katan Kryze and the Jedi won’t stand idly by while he tries to retake Mandalore. But instead of his nemesis, Obi-Wan Kenobi, or Palpatine’s future apprentice Anakin Skywalker, who Maul wished to kill in a bid to destroy Palpatine’s plans, Maul instead faced a new adversary: Ahsoka Tano.

Maul is at his most mysterious and devious in the Siege of Mandalore, taunting Tano with his premonition that the Jedi and the Republic would soon lose control of the galaxy with her old Master playing an important role. His attempt to sway Tano, who has her own complicated past with the Jedi, to join him is both shocking and riveting to watch.

Fight alert: While there are multiple skirmishes in the Siege of Mandalore, none come close to Maul and Tano’s epic lightsaber battle. Lucasfilm President Dave Filoni took Star Wars fans behind the scenes of this fight that brought together the voice actors of Maul and Tano (Sam Witwer and Ashley Eckstein) along with motion caption performances.

Star Wars: Shadow of Maul cover

6. The Empire Rises - Maul - Shadow Lord

“You can’t survive on Janix without breaking a few rules…”

Marvel’s new comic Star Wars: Shadow of Maul, which debuted earlier this month, leads directly into Maul - Shadow Lord, set in the early days of the Empire. For anyone who can’t wait for the series premiere, Shadow of Maul introduces the planet Janix, a hotbed of activity for the criminal underworld, and two characters who appear in Shadow Lord - police Captain Brander Lawson and his droid partner Two-Boots.

Shadow of Maul gives fans their first glimpse of Maul in the early years of the Empire where just like the Jedi, Maul is being hunted down by Palpatine and the Inquisitors.

Learn more about Maul’s future in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars Rebels in StarWars.com’s article Who is Maul?

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord premieres on Disney+ April 6, 2026.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

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