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Inside Maul’s Mind with Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Star Sam Witwer

April 8, 2026
April 8, 2026
Kelly Knox

“This version of Maul is the most psychologically satisfying version of the character that we've ever done,” the actor says of the new animated series.

Sam Witwer
Sam Witwer, Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Few people have spent as many years obsessing over Maul’s interior life as Sam Witwer has.

“I feel like I know this guy pretty well at this point,” Witwer says.

The voice actor has portrayed Maul for over a decade, beginning with his astonishing return in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and followed by stories across animation, film, and video games. Now, Maul commands the spotlight as the lead in his own series, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord.

With the first two episodes available now on Disney+, the animated series gives fans unprecedented access to the former Sith as he struggles to find his place in the nascent Empire. To celebrate the series premiere, Witwer chats with StarWars.com about what’s in store, his journey as a voice actor, and how Maul was a part of it even before his surprising return.

Darth Vader and Starkiller Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Finding His Voice

Witwer first became part of the galaxy far, far away when he gave a voice to Starkiller, the secret Sith apprentice from the 2008 video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. (The modest actor credits his friend and Maul - Shadow Lord co-star David W. Collins with slipping his headshot in the audition pile.) A few years later, Witwer joined the cast of Star Wars: The Clone Wars as a new character, the Son, in a three-episode arc beginning with “Overlords.”

As any Star Wars fan who’s seen it will tell you, the Mortis arc is unforgettable—but even more so for Witwer.

“When I did the Son of Mortis for Dave [Filoni], I showed up with no ideas,” he recalls. “I'm embarrassed to say that because you never do that. Thankfully, there wasn't a lot of dialogue in that first episode, but I didn't show up with a strong take on the character.

The Son.

“I say, ‘Hey, Dave? Are we worried that the Son of Mortis kind of sounds like a generic version of Starkiller?’ Dave could see that I was losing confidence.” Luckily, Filoni had an answer. “He says, ‘Well, Sam, you’ve got to remember,’ and I'm watching the wheels turn, and then he comes up with this. He says, ‘You’ve got to remember that Starkiller had a connection to the dark side of the Force. And the Son of Mortis is the dark side of the Force. So, it actually makes sense if they sound alike.’”

While Witwer could see through the well-meaning attempt to make him feel better, he suddenly realized that if the voice of Starkiller is intertwined with the Son, so are the voices of other Sith like Count Dooku and Darth Vader.

“I went home with my head spinning,” Witwer recalls. “That's how you play the character. I came back for the next episode and I started doing that. So that's how we were playing it, peppering in these moments of Vader, the Emperor, and Maul into the Son of Mortis character.”

Savage and Maul in The Clone Wars "Revenge".

There’s Something About Maul

Actor Sam Witwer at Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco.
Actor Sam Witwer at Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco.

Witwer would later be cast as the voice of Maul as The Clone Wars progressed into its fourth season.

When the vicious visage of Darth Maul first emerged from the shadows in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, audiences were instantly intrigued. As a character of few words, the man of mystery left more questions than answers in his wake.

“[Concept artist] Iain McCaig created a singular vision of evil,” Witwer says. “When you have such a provocative image like Maul, the way that he looks and the way he behaves, and the fact that he didn't say that much in that movie, it begs the question: Why? Who is this person? What happened to him?”

In 2012, The Clone Wars gave Maul the opportunity to answer those questions himself. But bringing back the apprentice of Darth Sidious wasn’t going to be easy, least of all because of his gruesome—and memorable—fate in Episode I.

“I obsessed about this character for months before we recorded anything,” he says. “[Dave Filoni and I] were talking about who he was, who he strived to be, how he was trained, and how Sidious treated him.”

While not much is known about Maul’s early days with Palpatine, it’s obvious that Sith training doesn’t include emotional intelligence or coping mechanisms.

“He has all of the emotions,” Witwer explains, “the same type of feelings that you and I have, but he doesn't have the tools to express those. How do you express the full range of human emotion through a very limited vocabulary?”

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    • A Time of Change

    Fans have seen parts of Maul’s story over the years, from an unexpected appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story to his final days in Star Wars Rebels. But how does he go from an ambitious usurper who thrived during the Clone Wars to a broken man stranded on a remote planet as the Galactic Civil War begins? Maul – Shadow Lord seeks to answer that question, starting in the earliest days of the Empire.

    This era finds Maul somewhere new in more ways than one. “Maul’s in a place of reassessment,” says Witwer. “He doesn't know which end is up, nor do most citizens in the galaxy, as everything is changing. And because we're going back to the Maul of this time period, the loss of characters that meant things to him is a recent development. He's got a lot to figure out.”

    Maul in a scene from Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord.

    He’s lost the only family he’s ever known. Both his brother, Savage Opress, and his mother, Nightsister Mother Talzin, were slain through the machinations of his former master. (You’ll find the latter emotional tale in Darth Maul: Son of Dathomir.) As he struggles with grief, Maul’s thoughts naturally turn to emotions he’s far more familiar with: anger and revenge.

    “Maul’s a smart guy,” Witwer says. “When you think about his obsession with Obi-Wan Kenobi, he's going after someone that he can reach. I think that if he was a little bit more honest and a little less afraid, he would've gone after Palpatine long before this… He is singularly obsessed with confronting his old master.”

    Dave Filoni talks to the animation department at Lucasfilm about Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord.

    Full Speed Ahead

    Maul finds a relatively safe refuge on the planet Janix, populated by crime syndicates and gangsters and seemingly out of the Empire’s reach. It’s the perfect place for Maul to start putting his plans into action.

    “Janix in particular is so impressive as a setting,” says Witwer, “because it's very clear that Dave Filoni, Brad Rau, and Matt Michnovetz [and the artists of Lucasfilm Animation] created a living, breathing environment. Any place you go in Janix isn't the same as any other place you go in Janix.

    Maul in Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord.

    “These episodes unfold and take you through a serialized story. One episode leads to the next. So that means that if Maul takes a punch to the face and gets a bruise, well, he’s got that bruise for the remainder of the episodes. Same with the planet. If something happens in Janix, well, Janix is also progressing throughout this story.”

    Witwer is thrilled to see this kind of storytelling in Star Wars.

    “It's not just the physical wear and tear on the characters; it's the psychological wear and tear on the characters. As the story progresses, it creates a great amount of momentum. It’s like a train that keeps going faster and faster, and the characters are breathlessly caught up in it. That's really the fun of it.”

    The age of Maul has begun with two new episodes premiering weekly every Monday at 12 a.m. PT only on Disney+.

    Kelly Knox is the author of Marvel Crafts, Be More Obi-Wan, and Star Wars Dad Jokes, and a co-author of the upcoming The Phantom Menace: A Visual Archive. Her puns are always intended.

    Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

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