The Quotable Zabrak - Maul’s Best Lines (So Far)

3. “Always two there are, my brother: A Master, and an apprentice. And you are the apprentice.” (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “Revival” Season 5, Episode 1)

New to taking on the role of Master, Maul looks to his brother Savage Opress to fulfill the Sith rule of two. Contrary to the exploitative nature of Sidious’ guidance, Maul experiences genuine care and concern for Savage. Treating him initially as an inferior, after Savage is lost Maul truly understands the gravity of their bond of brotherhood.

4. “Soon, the galaxy will be remade, and in the chaos, we must seize what power we can.” (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “The Phantom Apprentice” Season 7, Episode 10)

With the Clone Wars nearing a tumultuous end, Maul prepares himself and his Mandalorian loyalists for the imminent power grab at hand. With a highly adaptable and opportunistic disposition, Maul relishes in the mayhem, marking himself as a key player in the fate of the galaxy and the uncertain future.

5. “We were both tools for greater powers.” (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “The Phantom Apprentice” Season 7, Episode 10)

Who would have anticipated that Maul could find common ground with Ahsoka Tano? Like mirror images, both have been betrayed and treated as pawns, approaching the same crossroads, but ultimately choosing inverse paths — light and dark.

6. “Qi’ra, you and I will be working much more closely from now on.” (Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Emerging from the shadows for a mere moment, Maul enters the conversation as a part of the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn. Equipped with a cunning second-in-command in Qi’ra and a fierce fervor for power, Maul possesses great potential to advance in the ruthless underworld.

Spoiler Warning: Proceed with caution if you haven’t watched Star Wars Rebels.

7. “Your passions give you strength and through strength you gain power. You have seen it, you feel it. You must break your chains.” (Star Wars Rebels, “Twilight of the Apprentice” Season 2, Episode 22)

Well into the age of the Empire, Maul’s interests remain unchanged. Drawing on his fundamental way of life (aka the Sith teachings), Maul tempts a young Ezra Bridger to join forces as his new apprentice. Preying on Ezra’s desire for knowledge and his vulnerability, Maul solidifies himself as a master manipulator.

8. “I can see him in my mind's eye. Kenobi. KENOBIIIIIIIIII!” (Star Wars Rebels, “Twin Suns” Season 3, Episode 20)

The “Kenobi” heard round the world, or rather galaxy, signifies a lifetime of obsession and hatred that Maul is never able to move past. Though their lives are inextricably linked, Maul is shackled by his rage and his past while Obi-Wan is constantly pursuing a path forward. Only when the two enemies meet again is Maul able to find some semblance of peace.