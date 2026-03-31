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The Quotable Zabrak - Maul’s Best Lines (So Far)

March 31, 2026
March 31, 2026
Katarina Cruz

What fun! What fun! Our favorite lines from the former Sith Lord ahead of the premiere of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord.

Forged in an era of chaos and conflict, the former Darth (now just) Maul persists as a figure who thrives in disruption. Withstanding a series of betrayals, losses, and upsets — including being struck down by his nemesis, Obi-Wan Kenobi, — the Dathomirian Zabrak has only emerged stronger. Fueled by sheer rage and willpower, Maul is always plotting with a greater purpose in mind.

There remains much to be discovered about Maul’s eternal quest for power and the unknown tales of his past. In anticipation of the premiere of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord debuting on Disney+ April 6, let's take a look back at some of Maul’s best lines so far.

We Will Reveal Ourselves | Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
We Will Reveal Ourselves | The Phantom Menace

On Coruscant, Darth Maul conspires with Darth Sidious to capture the Queen of Naboo, initiating a vengeful plot against the Jedi.

1. “At last we will reveal ourselves to the Jedi. At last we will have revenge.” (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace)

Serving as the catalyst for the collapse of the Jedi Order, Darth Maul makes the presence of himself and the Sith known. Having long been groomed by his Master, Darth Sidious, Darth Maul acts without hesitation and with one thing in mind — revenge. Knowing no other path forward, this moment serves as a harbinger for Maul’s future pursuits rooted in vengeance and power.

2. “You may have forgotten me, but I will never forget you! You cannot imagine the depths I would go to to stay alive, fueled by my singular hatred for you!” (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “Revenge” Season 4, Episode 22)

After enduring years in isolation, there was one lifeline that kept Maul going: the pursuit of revenge on Obi-Wan Kenobi, of course! Far from his days as a disciplined Sith apprentice, Maul’s mind is now hyperfocused on the future he feels was stolen away. Viewing Obi-Wan as the primary reason for his fall into despair, Maul’s survival is indelibly linked to a burning hatred and seething rage that will keep him going for years to come.

Revival | Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “Revival”
Revival | Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “Revival”

Tempers boil as Sith brothers Darth Maul and Savage Opress discuss their next move in this exclusive preview of "Revival," the season premiere of The Clone Wars Season Five.

3. “Always two there are, my brother: A Master, and an apprentice. And you are the apprentice.” (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “Revival” Season 5, Episode 1)

New to taking on the role of Master, Maul looks to his brother Savage Opress to fulfill the Sith rule of two. Contrary to the exploitative nature of Sidious’ guidance, Maul experiences genuine care and concern for Savage. Treating him initially as an inferior, after Savage is lost Maul truly understands the gravity of their bond of brotherhood.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “The Phantom Apprentice” Season 7, Episode 10

4. “Soon, the galaxy will be remade, and in the chaos, we must seize what power we can.” (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Phantom Apprentice” Season 7, Episode 10)

With the Clone Wars nearing a tumultuous end, Maul prepares himself and his Mandalorian loyalists for the imminent power grab at hand. With a highly adaptable and opportunistic disposition, Maul relishes in the mayhem, marking himself as a key player in the fate of the galaxy and the uncertain future.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “The Phantom Apprentice” Season 7, Episode 10

5. “We were both tools for greater powers.” (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Phantom ApprenticeSeason 7, Episode 10)

Who would have anticipated that Maul could find common ground with Ahsoka Tano? Like mirror images, both have been betrayed and treated as pawns, approaching the same crossroads, but ultimately choosing inverse paths — light and dark.

6. Qi’ra, you and I will be working much more closely from now on.” (Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Emerging from the shadows for a mere moment, Maul enters the conversation as a part of the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn. Equipped with a cunning second-in-command in Qi’ra and a fierce fervor for power, Maul possesses great potential to advance in the ruthless underworld.

Spoiler Warning: Proceed with caution if you haven’t watched Star Wars Rebels.

Star Wars Rebels, “Twilight of the Apprentice” Season 2, Episode 22

7. “Your passions give you strength and through strength you gain power. You have seen it, you feel it. You must break your chains.” (Star Wars Rebels, Twilight of the Apprentice” Season 2, Episode 22)

Well into the age of the Empire, Maul’s interests remain unchanged. Drawing on his fundamental way of life (aka the Sith teachings), Maul tempts a young Ezra Bridger to join forces as his new apprentice. Preying on Ezra’s desire for knowledge and his vulnerability, Maul solidifies himself as a master manipulator.

Maul in Star Wars Rebels, “Twin Suns” Season 3, Episode 20.

8. “I can see him in my mind's eye. Kenobi. KENOBIIIIIIIIII!” (Star Wars Rebels, “Twin Suns” Season 3, Episode 20)

The “Kenobi” heard round the world, or rather galaxy, signifies a lifetime of obsession and hatred that Maul is never able to move past. Though their lives are inextricably linked, Maul is shackled by his rage and his past while Obi-Wan is constantly pursuing a path forward. Only when the two enemies meet again is Maul able to find some semblance of peace.

Katarina Cruz is a fan first and foremost. She spends most of her time talking, thinking, and writing about Star Wars. Her heart lies with the found families and valuable lessons this vast galaxy has to offer.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

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