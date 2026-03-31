The Quotable Zabrak - Maul’s Best Lines (So Far)

What fun! What fun! Our favorite lines from the former Sith Lord ahead of the premiere of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord.
Forged in an era of chaos and conflict, the former Darth (now just) Maul persists as a figure who thrives in disruption. Withstanding a series of betrayals, losses, and upsets — including being struck down by his nemesis, Obi-Wan Kenobi, — the Dathomirian Zabrak has only emerged stronger. Fueled by sheer rage and willpower, Maul is always plotting with a greater purpose in mind.
There remains much to be discovered about Maul’s eternal quest for power and the unknown tales of his past. In anticipation of the premiere of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord debuting on Disney+ April 6, let's take a look back at some of Maul’s best lines so far.