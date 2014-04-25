-
Nightbrothers
For centuries, a simple society of male Zabrak warriors known as the Nightbrothers lived on Dathomir where they were governed by their counterparts the Nightsisters, witches that ruled the planet before they were decimated during the Clone Wars. Territorial and extremely hostile to outsiders, the finest fighters among the Nightbrothers -- including Darth Maul and Savage Opress -- were known for highly acrobatic maneuvers, optimal agility, and a proficient use of mixed combat styles to help them surprise and best equally skilled opponents.
