ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Nightbrothers

    databank

    Nightbrothers

    For centuries, a simple society of male Zabrak warriors known as the Nightbrothers lived on Dathomir where they were governed by their counterparts the Nightsisters, witches that ruled the planet before they were decimated during the Clone Wars. Territorial and extremely hostile to outsiders, the finest fighters among the Nightbrothers -- including Darth Maul and Savage Opress -- were known for highly acrobatic maneuvers, optimal agility, and a proficient use of mixed combat styles to help them surprise and best equally skilled opponents.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Locations
species
  • Zabrak

Video

Show More Loading...

More From Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Show More Loading...

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved