Watch the Official Trailer for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord 

Take a closer look at the new poster art for the series and prepare for a two-episode premiere on Disney+ April 6, 2026.

In the shadow of the Empire, Maul remains devoted to the darkness.

A new official trailer for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord has arrived, with all the lightsaber clashing and Inquisitor fighting one would expect from the tale of a former Sith Lord with a penchant for revenge and a Jedi Padawan and her Master adrift without an Order.

From the Lucasfilm Ltd emblem skewered on a laser sword to the fiery Maul – Shadow Lord logo, the trailer promises Imperial Inquisitors like The Crow (Eleventh Brother) and Marrok on the prowl, plus epic battles as the iconic villain Maul encounters the long arm of the law on Janix. Maul’s next confrontation will be fueled by his quest for revenge.

In the latest poster art, the scowling visage of Maul is lit by an artistically ignited red lightsaber, encircled by Jedi Padawan Devon Izara, Jedi Master Eeko-Dio Daki, the Mandalorian warrior Rook Kast, Zabrak brothers Icarus and Scorn, and the scheming scoundrel Looti Vario. Hovering near the dark side warrior’s hilt we find police detective Captain Brander Lawson, his droid partner Two-Boots, and Lawson’s son Rylee. With a Star Destroyer looming overhead, prepare to enter the world of Janix in the early years of Emperor Palpatine’s reign.

Beginning with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ April 6, 2026, and two episodes each week leading to a finale on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord presents fans with a pulpy adventure that finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who may just be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.

The cast includes Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, recent Golden Globe® winner and Oscar® nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David W. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus. Read more about key characters and the new location in the official Databank entries for the series and watch the first teaser trailer.

Created by Dave Filoni, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. The series is developed by Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz. Brad Rau is supervising director. The executive producers are Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer.

The age of Maul begins with the first two episodes in the series premiering weekly at 12 a.m. PT beginning April 6, 2026, on Disney+ with the finale episodes at 12 a.m. local time on May the 4th, Star Wars Day.