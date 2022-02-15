Star Wars: The Old Republic is a free-to-play MMORPG that puts you at the center of your own story-driven saga. Play as a Jedi, Sith, Bounty Hunter, or one of many other iconic Star Wars roles in the galaxy far, far away over three thousand years before the classic films. The story of Legacy of the Sith builds upon Star Wars: The Old Republic’s dynamic plot and ongoing war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire, allowing players to advance their level to a new cap of 80. Adventure to the aquatic planet of Manaan on a campaign to track down the insidious Darth Malgus - whose secret plans could spell doom for both the Jedi and the Sith. Legacy of the Sith brings new collaborative missions as well, including a 4-player Flashpoint set in a ruined Sith Fortress on the remote planet Elom.