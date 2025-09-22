STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

May 22, 2026

Action-Adventure

Release Date: May 22, 2026

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.


News + Features

First Look Stills Gallery

  • A scene from the teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, in theaters May 22, 2026.

