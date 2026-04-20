We Absolutely Adore This Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Duo

Maintaining order in the galaxy far, far away is no easy feat, but Brander Lawson and Two-Boots are partners in (preventing) crime giving it their all.

Captain Brander Lawson and his pedantic police partner Two-Boots may be new to us, but they are certainly not new to the scene on Janix. This pair is intent on keeping the peace despite the misdoings of Maul and other lawbreakers in the underworld.

In an otherwise unpredictable time, Lawson and Two-Boots rely on each other. With the first six episodes of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, out now on Disney+, the journey of this detective and droid duo has just begun.

Capturing the Captain

Wagner Moura

Serving both looks and the people of Janix, Captain Brander Lawson played by recent Golden Globe® winner and Oscar® nominee Wagner Moura is an earnest detective and dad trying his best. With a rugged blend of grittiness and integrity, Lawson strives to safeguard his home planet and, most of all, his son Rylee while balancing the duties of fatherhood and work life. “There’s something about fatherhood in this series. With Rylee, I think that’s the heart of Lawson’s drama in this story,” Moura, who is a father of three himself, tells StarWars.com. "It’s the most important relationship in his life for sure, and it’s very hard not to fulfill what he’s supposed to do — being a father — but that’s something that we all go through.”

Despite being far from perfect, Captain Lawson is nevertheless committed to restoring order and he relies on a lethal dosage of caf and compassion to get him there. “I love Lawson. I think he’s a great, super well-written character. He’s a dude that’s a cop, so he's a good guy, but he’s not a guy who follows the protocols. I love that,” says Moura. “There’s cops doing their jobs — and what they have to do and the persona of a cop and how tough they have to be — but there’s also always the human being behind that, and that was what I wanted to bring to Lawson.”

Opposites Attract

Richard Ayoade

Although at first glance Two-Boots appears nearly identical to other Janix police droids, he is anything but. Shown through his unique qualities and fashionable flair — just pan down to see the boots that give him his nickname, — this charming yet cautious droid is not to be tested. Two-Boots is as quick-witted and sharp as voice actor Richard Ayoade.

With an adaptable nature, this scrupulous droid is more than just his good manners; when the occasion calls for it, Two-Boots doesn’t think twice about jumping into action. Sparing no effort when it comes to the workforce, Two-Boots is also passionate about the people in his life. “Two-Boots is a machine; he’s a robot with lots of love and affection, but he wants to do the right thing,” adds Moura.

Although they are similar in all the right ways, this team of two are sometimes polar opposites. For every urge that Two-Boots has to follow the rules, Lawson is just as willing to bend them. Largely due to his programming, Two-Boots sees the best in others, and unless his data concludes otherwise, he can’t help but follow protocol. “They’re very different, and Two-Boots is sort of like the moral compass,” Moura says. “Two-Boots is like, ‘This is the right thing to do; let's do it this way,’” says Moura. “And Lawson doesn’t follow the rules — I really like that about him.”

A firm critic of Imperial involvement, Lawson is prepared to cut through red tape if it means staying off the Empire’s radar. The former bounty hunter-turned-detective goes so far as to journey into the seedy underworld of Janix to gather intel from criminal informant, Rheena Sul — something Two-Boots would find most delinquent.

Love above Law

In an environment riddled with equal parts corruption and deceit, a bond this genuine is impossible not to love. Rooted in mutual respect and a staunch desire to always do the right thing, Lawson and Two-Boots share a deep connection that exceeds the parameters of their job. Holding space as not only a trusted partner in the field, but also as a “cool fun uncle” according to our very own Rylee Lawson, Charlie Bushnell, Two-Boots has solidified himself as a key member of the Lawson household. “I think Two-Boots, even though he’s a droid, very much cares about Rylee and Captain Lawson,” says Bushnell.

Despite occasionally finding themselves in moments of contention and dismay, these longstanding partners are quick to forgive and forget. Whether it's shielding each other in the line of fire or keeping track of Rylee’s botekin matches, Two-Boots and Lawson are protectors above all else.