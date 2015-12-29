-
Nexu
A fierce and agile predator, the nexu was one of a trio of deadly beasts unleashed by the Geonosians upon Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the execution arena. The nexu's broad face was split by a terrifying tooth-filled maw, and four eyes glinted from atop its spade-shaped head. Its wiry, supple muscles were visible beneath its fine coat, and sharp curving quills lined its spine. A naked, forked prehensile tail trailed it, aiding in balance, and its arms and legs terminated in large curved claws
Locations
Dimensions
Height: 0.94m
Length: 1.83m without tail
Length: 4.51m with tail