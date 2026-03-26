Embrace your Inner Jedi with Devon Izara’s Legacy Lightsaber - Reveal

Add this limited edition hilt to your collection to celebrate the new Jedi Padawan from the animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord !

There’s a new lightsaber premium collectible arriving in time for the premiere of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, an elegant weapon based on the hilt belonging to the soon to be introduced Jedi Padawan Devon Izara from the animated series.

“Every year, we love surprising our guests with new Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber releases,” Cody Hampton, Senior Manager of Merchandise Strategy and the product developer for the Legacy Lightsaber line tells Star Wars.com. “Since 2019, we’ve introduced Legacy Lightsaber hilts from across the Star Wars galaxy — spanning the films, animated series, Disney+ live‑action series, video games, and even publishing. For our Spring 2026 line we’re just as excited for Maul – Shadow Lord as fans are.”

Hampton’s team challenged themselves to do something truly special with Devon’s lightsaber hilt to celebrate the new animated series’ striking visual style. Devon Izara is no ordinary Jedi. And based on the design carried by the Twi’lek hiding with her Jedi Master on the planet Janix in the early years of the Empire, this lightsaber offers fans a unique new hilt to enjoy. The silver and black weapon is covered with a distinctive weathered brown faux leather grip. A switch on the hilt activates lightsaber noises and illuminates an attachable lightsaber blade in a brilliant blue, the same as Devon wields in the series.

Packed in a themed collectible box with magnetic lid closure and lined interior, this newest Legacy Lightsaber includes film-realistic sound effects and an attachable lightsaber blade (sold separately). Hampton also partnered with Lucasfilm to create an exclusive limited-edition lithograph to include with the hilt, featuring concept artwork of Devon and Maul with sabers ignited, as well as a numbered insert card that includes a quote from the series from Izara herself: “You taught me that we should not let our judgment be clouded by fear.”

“The lithograph showcases both Maul and Devon — a pairing that has us all eager to see how their relationship evolves in the series,” Hampton adds. “Devon’s lightsaber hilt design is incredible, and we know fans will be thrilled to wield her lightsaber for themselves."

The Devon Izara Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber is limited to 3,000 units globally and each one comes with an individually numbered card.