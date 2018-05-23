ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Solo: A Star Wars Story

2h 15min

May 23, 2018

Action-Adventure, Crime, Science Fiction

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Databank: Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story Poster Gallery

News + Features

