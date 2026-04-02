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{:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

Maul’s Story Continues in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2 - Announce

April 2, 2026
April 2, 2026
StarWars.com Team

The next chapter in the animated series from Lucasfilm Animation has just been announced by Lucasfilm President & Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni.

Not only will Maul have his revenge, his journey will continue with a second season of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

Ahead of the series premiere, creator and executive producer Dave Filoni has announced the continuation of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord with confirmation of Season 2 in the works from Lucasfilm Animation. Season 1 debuts on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on Monday.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord presents fans with a pulpy adventure that finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who may just be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.

The cast includes Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, recent Golden Globe® winner and Oscar® nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David W. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus.

Created by Dave Filoni, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. The series is developed by Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz. Brad Rau is supervising director. The executive producers are Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer.

The age of Maul begins with two new episodes premiering weekly at 12 a.m. PT beginning April 6, 2026, on Disney+.

For more on Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, explore StarWars.com features, including:

Maul’s Story Continues in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2 - Announce

Meet the Cast of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Watch the Official Trailer for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord - Updated

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Teaser Trailer and First Poster Arrive

Maul’s Most Devious Moments

Embrace your Inner Jedi with Devon Izara’s Legacy Lightsaber - Reveal

Who is Maul?

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

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