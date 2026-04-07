Go behind the scenes of the world building and animation that went into developing the cityscape on this new Star Wars planet from the animated series on Disney+.
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord begins not a galaxy-spanning story, but rather an intimate one set within the many diverse sections and levels of the planet Janix’s capital city. Mixing innovative techniques with handmade artistry, its creation by Lucasfilm Animation is driven by the need to set the stage for a dramatic narrative and simultaneously evoke its psychological undertones. Supervising Director Brad Rau describes it as “a pulpy noir vibe” that “permeates everything from script to screen.”