Lom Pyke
During the Clone Wars, Lom Pyke was the leader of a syndicate of spice dealers known as the Pykes. Operating out of Oba Diah, they controlled the lucrative trade that delivered spice to the ruling crime families of the lower levels of Coruscant. His spice-stained grin and hands suggested that he was more than just a dealer of the contraband substance. Sensing profit and opportunity to expand his operations, Lom allied his forces with Darth Maul's growing Shadow Collective.
Gender
Male
species
Pyke
