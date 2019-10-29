From Respawn Entertainment comes a brand-new action adventure game which tells an original Star Wars story about Cal Kestis, a Padawan who survived the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Play, and become a Jedi.

Key Features:

Feel The Force - Master lightsaber combat forms to refine striking, parrying and dodging your enemies. Use your Jedi weapon and the Force to take on any challenge.

A New Star Wars Story - As one of the last Jedi, you must do whatever it takes to survive. Complete your Jedi training before the Inquisitors discover your plan to rebuild the Jedi Order.

The Galaxy Awaits - Explore ancient forests, windswept cliffs, and haunted jungles as you decide when and where you want to go next.

Update - EA and Respawn Entertainment have released a free content update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, allowing players to revisit the story of Cal Kestis in New Journey+ which unlocks new cosmetics and new game modes such as Combat Challenges and the Battle Grid, which put your skills as a Jedi to the ultimate test.