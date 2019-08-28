ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Second Sister Strikes Back in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Dark Temple #1 - Exclusive Preview

August 28, 2019
StarWars.com Team

One of the Empire's Jedi hunters arrives in this first look at Marvel's video-game prequel.

When an Inquisitor shows up, it's not a good sign.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Dark Temple, a five-issue Marvel miniseries that will lead into the highly-anticipated game from Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm, kicks off next Wednesday, September 4. Written by Matthew Rosenberg (Uncanny X-Men and The Punisher) and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli (Vader: Dark Visions), the story follows Jedi Master Eno Cordova and his impulsive Padawan Cere Junda on a seemingly simple mission that becomes much more dangerous. In this exclusive first look at issue #1, the Second Sister -- a Jedi-hunting Inquisitor featured in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailer -- arrives on Ontotho, investigating claims of something quite alarming to the Empire...

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Dark Temple #1 cover

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Dark Temple #1 intro

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Dark Temple #1 page 1

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Dark Temple #1 page 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Dark Temple #1 page 3

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Dark Temple #1 page 4

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives November 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is available for pre-order.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Dark Temple

