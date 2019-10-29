-
Purge Troopers
Handpicked from the stormtrooper legions for their aptitude and loyalty, purge troopers serve the Inquisitorius. A specialized class of Imperial soldier trained and equipped to assist the Inquisitors in hunting down scattered Jedi and other Force-sensitive beings who threaten the Empire, the troopers wear special black armor and receive additional training to make them a cohesive unit. Borrowing tactics and methods first used by the Republic soldiers that accompanied Jedi generals during the Clone Wars, this elite group is few in number and keeps out of the public eye. Most citizens of the Empire are unaware they even exist.
