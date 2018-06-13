ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Unmasking the Hounds of Corellia on The Star Wars Show

June 13, 2018
June 13, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Head to Han Solo’s home planet for the softer side of the epic Solo: A Star Wars Story speeder chase and more!

This week, The Star Wars Show returns BeHan the Scenes for a trip to Han Solo’s home world.

We’ve already traveled the mean streets of Corellia at the beginning of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Now Lucasfilm Story Group’s Pablo Hidalgo gives us an in-depth look at the coordinated stunts and special effects that brought the sequence to life.

Speeder chases, gangs of goons, and superstar space pups! What’s not to love?

Seeing the scene come together is pretty impressive, but our favorite part has to be Saxon, who plays a Corellian hound. But you’d never recognize the cute canine on-screen; Saxon is specially trained to wear a custom Lycra bodysuit and muscled costume to transform into the fearsome creature bred for hunting and attack.

Check out the full segment in the video below, plus news on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and other gaming news from EA Play and E3, and an interview with Star Wars author Claudia Gray about expanding Leia’s story and seeing her words come to the world of manga.

 Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.

