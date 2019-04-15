The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Book Announced

Discover the stories behind the design of the thrilling new video game coming later this year.

Take a closer look at the journey to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with a new art book that reveals the design process behind the highly-anticipated video game.

The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, hitting bookshelves this fall, will be published by Dark Horse Books, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, Respawn Entertainment, and Electronic Arts.

With detailed concept art of all-new characters, like our hero Cal Kestis, and locales both familiar and new, the book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the video game, including intimate artists’ commentary. Learn more about Cal’s perilous journey across the galaxy as he battles foes and learns the ways of the Force on his quest to rebuild the Jedi Order.

The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order goes on sale November 19, 2019, and is available for pre-order through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Things from Another World, and at your local comic shop.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog