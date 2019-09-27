Poll: What is Your Favorite Moment in the New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trailer?

Cal Kestis wielding the weapon of a Jedi? New characters? Or something else entirely?

Between all the new toy reveals from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order during the Triple Force Friday livestream Thursday, we got a thrilling glimpse at Cal's mission from the highly-anticipated video game. Using a lightsaber to light his path, we watch as Cal and his droid buddy BD-1 begin a new journey, join new friends, and have some epic battles with the Second Sister and other villains along the way. You can play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for yourself starting November 15 when it releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but for now we want to know: which moment from the new trailer did you love the most? Watch the action again and choose your favorite in the poll below!