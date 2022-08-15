ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Vote Now for Star Wars in the Toy of the Year Awards!

August 15, 2022
StarWars.com Team

L0-LA59 from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cal Kestis' lightsaber from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and more have been honored.

Young Leia Organa's faithful droid from the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series and the Jedi Knight Cal Kestis' legacy lightsaber have been named among Star Wars products as finalists in this year's Toy of the Year Awards!

Today, the Toy Association unveiled three Star Wars toys among this year's top picks across 17 categories.

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition (Hasbro), Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt (Disney Consumer Products, Star Wars Villainous (Ravensburger)


Cast your ballot now through September 2, 2022 to vote. Winners will be presented at the Toy of the Year Awards Ceremony on September 20 in Dallas, Texas.

StarWars.com congratulates our friends at Hasbro, Disney Consumer Products, and Ravensburger for being nominated and bringing the power of the Force home through Star Wars toys.

