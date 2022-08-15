Vote Now for Star Wars in the Toy of the Year Awards!

L0-LA59 from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cal Kestis' lightsaber from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and more have been honored.

Young Leia Organa's faithful droid from the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series and the Jedi Knight Cal Kestis' legacy lightsaber have been named among Star Wars products as finalists in this year's Toy of the Year Awards!

Today, the Toy Association unveiled three Star Wars toys among this year's top picks across 17 categories.





Action Figure of the Year: Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition (Hasbro)

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition (Hasbro) Grown Up Toy of the Year: Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt (Disney Consumer Products)

Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt (Disney Consumer Products) Game of the Year: Star Wars Villainous Board Game (Ravensburger)

Cast your ballot now through September 2, 2022 to vote. Winners will be presented at the Toy of the Year Awards Ceremony on September 20 in Dallas, Texas.

StarWars.com congratulates our friends at Hasbro, Disney Consumer Products, and Ravensburger for being nominated and bringing the power of the Force home through Star Wars toys.