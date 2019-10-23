Check Out Never-Before-Seen Concept Art from The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Exclusive

See early images of Padawan Cal Kestis and the heart of the Wookiee homeworld, Kashyyyk.

From ancient temples to the massive Gorgara creature, the upcoming game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- which tells the story of Order 66 survivor Cal Kestis -- promises to add a galaxy of new elements to Star Wars. Fans will get an unprecedented inside look at the genesis of these creations in The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a beautiful, oversized hardcover coming November 19 from Dark Horse Books, produced in collaboration with Lucasfilm, Respawn Entertainment, and Electronic Arts. The book illustrates the development of the game's visuals with concept art and artist commentary, making for an essential chronicle of how Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's ideas became fully realized; with both the game and book less than one month away, StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal two pieces from The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with exclusive insights from artists Jordan Lamarre-Wan and Jean-Francois Rey. Featuring Cal on the run and a breathtaking view of the Wookiee homeworld of Kashyyyk, these stunning works show how the concept art stage was integral in the storytelling of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- on both a character and world-building level.

"Cal is a Force user on the run during Imperial occupation. We developed ideas around the theme of him being in hiding and not standing out.” -- Jordan Lamarre-Wan, lead concept artist, Respawn

"This was a very early exploration of the heart of Kashyyyk where the Origin Tree towers over the entire forest. This tree is the heart of the Wookiee culture and provides a full mythical journey as you climb from the roots to the very top." -- Jean-Francois Rey, senior concept artist, Respawn

See this art and more on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in this week's episode of The Star Wars Show below!



The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives November 19. Standard and limited editions are available for pre-order now.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives November 15 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and is available for pre-order now.

