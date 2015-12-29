Bring the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experience home with the Droid Depot mobile app. The out-of-this-world app, available for free download on the App Store and Google Play, brings your BB-series or R-series astromech droid unit from Droid Depot at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to life for a galactic experience at home. For those of you who haven’t built a custom astromech droid unit yet, you’re in luck! You can also channel your inner droid builder in an all-new virtual experience where you can build a digital droid and create a whole new virtual collection of droids!

Join the Resistance when you sync up with your Droid Depot astromech unit.

Every Jedi, Sith Lord and Rebel alike will be able to program their droids, customize them by name, see their profiles and pilot them on a virtual path around their home activating sounds and maneuvers using the app.

When you program your droid, you’ll also be able to choose some favorite galactic jams by DJ R3X straight from Oga’s Cantina and choreograph your droid to dance their way through your home.