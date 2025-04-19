Command an elite squad through a gritty and authentic story in Star Wars Zero Company, a single-player turn-based tactics game developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games. Set in the twilight of the Clone Wars, you will step into the shoes of Hawks, a former Republic officer who leads Zero Company - an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire hailing from across the galaxy.

Hawks and Zero Company are recruited for an operation that pits them against an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked. To succeed, Hawks will lead a team of uneasy allies who must set aside their differences to overcome nearly impossible odds.

Each decision you make could be the difference between life and death for Zero Company. Recruit a dynamic squad of both authored and custom characters to tackle high-stakes battles and defeat your opponents. The key to success will be the bonds forged on the battlefield, turning the tide of battle in your favor.

The fight is won both on and off the battlefield. Between missions, develop a base of operations and deploy informants to new and iconic locations across the galaxy. Leverage your intel to navigate the conflicts of the Clone Wars and stay one step ahead of your adversaries.

Each choice you make could alter the fate of the galaxy.

