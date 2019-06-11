Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Dark Temple, a Prequel Comic to the Game, Is Coming This September

Press start: the Marvel miniseries will lead into the Jedi action-adventure game and introduce some of its characters.

In a story set prior to the events of the upcoming video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, two Jedi will find themselves in a battle for their lives.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Dark Temple, a five-issue Marvel miniseries that will lead into the highly-anticipated game from Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm, was revealed today. Written by Matthew Rosenberg (Uncanny X-Men and The Punisher) and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli (Vader: Dark Visions), the tale follows Jedi Master Eno Cordova and his impulsive Padawan Cere Junda -- on a seemingly simple mission that becomes much more dangerous. The Jedi Council sends the pair to the remote planet Ontotho to oversee the excavation of a mysterious temple; on Ontotho, dueling forces of local resistance and ruthless security troops clash in a war for the fate of the planet, with the Jedi caught in the middle. Get a first look at the cover below!

"Working on the Jedi: Fallen Order comic has been a great experience,” Rosenberg tells StarWars.com. “Respawn and Lucasfilm are not only creating one of the most exciting video games in a long, long time, but they're also telling a truly epic Star Wars story. So having the chance to introduce audiences to some of the game's cast, and explore a bit of who they are and how they got where they are is really fun. Cere Junda and Eno Cordova are a pair of Jedi that fans are definitely going to want to know more about, and this comic will tell you part of their story you won't get anywhere else."

“What's more fun than working on a new Star Wars book?” says Villanelli. “Well, the answer is working on a new Star Wars book exploring a completely new part of the franchise. As a video game lover I was super excited to be part of the new Fallen Order game, and as an artist I was thrilled to explore and create a part of it for the comics. Besides our titular heroes Cere and Eno, we'll get a chance to show new planets, villains, and some good old lightsaber action."

Dark Temple, developed in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm, kicks off with issue #1 in September. Featuring Cere, a major figure from the game along with more elements from the forthcoming action-adventure, the series promises to enrich the experience of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives November 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is available for pre-order.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on all things Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

