Join the Stinger Mantis Crew with a Heaping Serving of Greez’s Salty Foodstuff

April 26, 2023
Jenn Fujikawa

Enjoy a filling meal cooked up by the captain in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, then choose your destiny with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Greez Dritus may be wary of stepping foot on Dathomir, but a good way to conquer those worries is with a meal of mush to steady your nerves as you face your fears.

Greez's Salty Foodstuff

We know the Captain of the Stinger Mantis may have a penchant for over-salted food, but this blue-hued oatmeal is savory as is, thanks to a healthy dollop of cheese and spices. There’s nothing to worry about when you’ve got a full belly and a Jedi by your side. Serve yourself a bowl and get ready for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, available April 28.

Greez's Salty Foodstuff

  • 1 cup chicken broth

  • ½ cup rolled oats

  • ¼ teaspoon butterfly pea flower tea

  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Step 1: In a small saucepan over medium heat, add the chicken broth and bring to a simmer.

Step 2: Add the oats and butterfly pea flower tea. Turn the heat down to low and cook for 6-8 minutes, until the liquid has absorbed and the oats are soft.

Step 3: Stir in the cheese, onion powder, and salt.

Greez’s Salty Foodstuff

Now pull up a chair and enjoy. Just keep BD-1’s lasers off my lunch!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

