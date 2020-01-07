Did You Sense These Easter Eggs in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

Find echoes of the past in the critically acclaimed game -- no Force powers required.

As Cal Kestis travels from planet to planet in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it’s easy to find yourself solely focused on completing your next mission. But if you stop to be mindful of your surroundings like a true Jedi, longtime fans of the Star Wars films and games might notice little nods here and there to other adventures in the galaxy far, far away.

Some are apparent, like the mention of notable characters and places as Cal senses echoes of those who came before, but you might miss more obscure Star Wars references as you run by. From tongue-in-cheek background dialogue to ties to Black Spire Outpost, here are just a few Easter eggs you can find in the game when you use this handy guide.

Minor spoilers for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order follow.

That’s no guitar. It’s a seven-string hallikset. The instrument Cal picks up as the game begins can also be heard in the halls of a certain castle on Takodana, expertly played by Sudswater Dillifay Glon.

A creature cameo and legendary location from video games past. If you’ve played any Galactic Assault matches on Kashyyyk in Star Wars Battlefront II, you’ve seen the primate-like tach that races across the forest floor. You can spy tachs in the teeming Kashyyykian forest in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as well.

Also on Kashyyyk, you’ll hear the Partisans mention the Shadowlands, a notable location from the Legends-era video game Knights of the Old Republic.

Look sir, droids! You'll find almost all of your favorite Star Wars droids if you keep an eye on your surroundings. Battle droids, seeker droids, interrogation droids, GNK power droids, and even the trusty old FX-7 medical droid, a favorite of action figure collectors, can all be spotted -- just maybe not all in one piece.

Stormtrooper banter. Take a moment to listen to what the stationed stormtroopers have to say before you approach to engage them in combat. Not only do they have a surprising amount of personality, there's a cheeky quote or two hidden in their dialogue. You can overhear one trooper on Kashyyyk say, "At least we have the high ground."

A small bite of Batuu. When you're talking with your pal Greez, he mentions a savory dish he’s dying to eat: oven-roasted tip-yip. He’s also fond of the drink known across the galaxy as a Bloody Rancor. And to top it all off, Greez keeps a stash of meiloorun fruit in the galley, which makes a delicious juice.

If you want to give all this food and drink a try yourself, travel to Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge!

Not as random as a blaster. Speaking of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Star Wars fans who have been to Savi’s Workshop will recognize some special scraps of metal when tinkering with Cal’s lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The customizable pieces in the game match the components found in real life at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. If you search across the galaxy to find them, you can re-create the lightsaber in the game that you built during your recent trip to Black Spire Outpost.

Who knows what other secrets you might discover on Cal’s quest across the stars?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog