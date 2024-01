Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action-adventure game set after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Develop your Force abilities, hone your lightsaber techniques, and explore the ancient mysteries of a long-lost civilization – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.