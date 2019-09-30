Triple Force Friday Events Are Heading to This Galaxy

Celebrate the global launch of new Star Wars toys, collectibles, and other products with midnight madness events, activities, and much more!

This Friday and throughout the weekend, you will feel the Force.

Triple Force Friday is coming October 4, marking the official launch of new products from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order amid other special events throughout the weekend.

Check out StarWars.com’s official list of activities, giveaways, and midnight madness openings that make Triple Force Friday an event you won’t want to miss.

Amazon

On October 4, the Amazon Treasure Truck will feature a limited-edition product in select cities -- sign up for Treasure Truck alerts at amazon.com/treasuretruck so you don’t miss out!

Then tune in to Twitch.tv/twitchpresents that day at 12 p.m. PT for live interactive unboxings, product deep dives, backstories, and more. Join in to watch, chat, play, and buy these amazing new toys, games, and collectibles from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and more.

Disney store and Disney Springs

Fans in Orlando and Anaheim will be able to experience October 4 midnight shopping at World of Disney at Disney Springs and Downtown Disney. Disney Springs also will feature midnight shopping at The LEGO Store, along with Star Wars-themed food and beverage offerings and a LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Master Build Event taking place throughout the weekend.

In New York City, the Disney store at Times Square will host a midnight opening. Be among the first to shop products from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and snap a photo with a legion of friendly stormtroopers while you're there. If you spend $20 or more on Star Wars merchandise, you will receive a free Lithograph Set representing the three upcoming releases! Limit 1 per guest, while supplies last.

Fred Meyer

Five Fred Meyer locations will host an October 5 launch event -- including two in Beaverton, OR; Portland, OR; Oregon City, OR; and Tualatin, OR -- starting at 10 a.m. featuring a fun photo opportunity with stormtroopers, product giveaways, and more!

Simon Malls

Starting October 4, guests at five select Simon Malls -- Burlington Mall, Burlington, MA; Del Amo Fashion Center, Torrance, CA; Houston Galleria, Houston, TX; Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, IL; Roosevelt Field, Garden City, NY -- will have the opportunity to join the Star Wars Triple Force Friday adventure by going to Simon Guest Services to receive a Triple Force Friday Scavenger Sheet.

Visit all the Triple Force Friday retailers and receiving "sign off" on your scavenger hunt sheets to receive an exclusive Star Wars Triple Force Friday button (quantities limited).

Target

#ShareTheForce with your family and friends at Target starting on Triple Force Friday weekend. Choose either the light side or dark side with an interactive display and select from a vast range of exciting new products in-store and online.

Target will celebrate the opening of Disney Store at Target in 25 locations around the country on October 4. Stormtroopers will be on hand to celebrate the opening of the Minneapolis location in Maple Grove.

Toys “R” Us Canada

Toys “R” Us Canada will be hosting a midnight opening event Friday, October 4, in four locations across Canada, providing customers of all ages the opportunity to be among the first to purchase must-have merchandise, receive exclusive giveaways, and immerse themselves in all things Star Wars. Participating stores are: Etobicoke, ON; Edmonton, AB; Langley, BC; and Vaughan, ON.

Walmart

Fans can celebrate the entire Skywalker Saga with a Commemorative Limited-Edition line of products available exclusively at Walmart. On October 4 at midnight, experience the Skywalker Saga product line, new and exclusive Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker items, participate in in-store activities, and receive a collectible Triple Force Friday lapel pin (while supplies last). Find a location near you at Walmart.com/StarWars.

Check out just some of the amazing new products revealed for Triple Force Friday so far! And let us know what you're most excited for in the comments below or share your Triple Force Friday fun on social using Triple #ForceFriday!

