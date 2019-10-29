-
Prauf
A jovial and talkative native of the planet Abednedo, Prauf used to be a starship engineer but is now making ends meet working for the Scrapper Guild on Bracca. Making use of his engineering know-how and imposing physical size and strength, Prauf operates unwieldy heavy-duty cutters and welders in his work dismantling derelict starships. He’s also the closest thing Cal Kestis has to a friend or family. The older Abednedo looks out for Cal like a brother and gets him jobs through the Scrapper Guild. An odd couple, they work hard and don't cause trouble, which helps them remain largely ignored by guild overseers.