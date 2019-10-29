ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Prauf

    databank

    Prauf

    A jovial and talkative native of the planet Abednedo, Prauf used to be a starship engineer but is now making ends meet working for the Scrapper Guild on Bracca. Making use of his engineering know-how and imposing physical size and strength, Prauf operates unwieldy heavy-duty cutters and welders in his work dismantling derelict starships. He’s also the closest thing Cal Kestis has to a friend or family. The older Abednedo looks out for Cal like a brother and gets him jobs through the Scrapper Guild. An odd couple, they work hard and don't cause trouble, which helps them remain largely ignored by guild overseers.

Show More Loading...
Locations
Gender
  • Male
species

More From Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Show More Loading...

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved