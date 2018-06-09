ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

EA Play 2018: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Revealed and New Clone Wars Content Coming to Star Wars Battlefront II

June 9, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Get full details on today’s big announcements.

Star Wars gamers, mark your calendars for holiday 2019.

Today at EA Play, Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment revealed some major new details about their previously announced Star Wars game, including its name and release date: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, set to arrive during the 2019 holiday season. Respawn’s Vince Zampella disclosed the new information during an audience interview at today’s press conference, and also relayed that the game will be a single-player, action-adventure title that tells a new story set shortly after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Zampella confirmed that Respawn is collaborating very closely with Lucasfilm on the project. You can find out more at the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order official site.

But that’s not all the news out of EA Play: Begun, the Clone War has, for Star Wars Battlefront II.

Electronic Arts officially announced that additional Clone Wars-era content, highly requested by fans, is coming to Star Wars Battlefront II. Starting this fall, Hero characters including Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Sith Lord Count Dooku, and General Grievous will enter the game, along with a new location: Geonosis, one of the prequel trilogy’s most iconic worlds and the site of the first Clone Wars battle. Time to decide if you’re with the Republic or Separatists…

EA also revealed that a new game mode is in the works for release later this year. It will be a linear, larger-scale mode in which players battle for control of objectives around the map. And ahead of all these great additions, Hero Starfighters, a new Hero and Villains mode with Starfighters -- i.e., dogfights! -- lands in Star Wars Battlefront II this July.

Players are currently enjoying Star Wars Battlefront II’s Han Solo Season, which continues June 12 with content inspired by Solo: A Star Wars Story.

