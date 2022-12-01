Cal Kestis Returns in Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars - Cover Reveal

Catch up with the Stinger Mantis crew with the new novel set before the forthcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game.

Cal Kestis has come a long way since Order 66 first forced him into hiding.

After reclaiming his connection to the Force, the former Jedi Padawan went on a journey in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that ultimately led to meeting his new found family among the Stinger Mantis crew.

Now StarWars.com is excited to give you your first glimpse at Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, the new novel by Sam Maggs set between the fan-favorite video game and the highly anticipated sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In the cover reveal, with art by Anthrox Studio, we find Cal scarred but undeterred, lightsaber at the ready, alongside Cere, Greez, and Merrin. But trouble looms, with the Fifth Brother Inquisitor peering out over our heroes. Check out the official jacket copy below... Cal Kestis has built a new life for himself with the crew of the Stinger Mantis. Together, Cal’s crew has brought down bounty hunters, defeated Inquisitors, and even evaded Darth Vader himself. More importantly, Merrin, Cere, Greez, and faithful droid BD-1 are the closest thing Cal has had to a family since the fall of the Jedi Order. Even as the galaxy's future grows more uncertain by the day, with each blow struck against the Empire, the Mantis crew grows more daring. On what should be a routine mission, they meet a stormtrooper determined to chart her own course with the help of Cal and the crew. In exchange for help starting a new life, the Imperial deserter brings word of a powerful, potentially invaluable tool for their fight against the Empire. And even better, she can help them get to it. The only catch -- pursuing it will bring them into the path of one of the Empire's most dangerous servants, the Inquisitor known as the Fifth Brother. Can the Imperial deserter truly be trusted? And while Cal and his friends have survived run-ins with the Inquisitors before, how many times can they evade the Empire before their luck runs out? For more on this and other news, watch the latest episode of This Week! In Star Wars now.

Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, a new novel from Del Rey, arrives March 7, 2023.