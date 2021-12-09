Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games.
Key Features:
- Weave a tapestry of interlaced destinies – See the galaxy through the eyes of an ensemble cast of multiple, charismatic playable characters, each with their own personality, motivations, and impact upon each other and the story at large.
- Compose an original Star Wars story – With all-new characters and environments, you have the power to make choices with consequence thanks to many outcomes in this deeply branching narrative.
- Shape your fate in the Outer Rim – In an uncharted section of the galaxy with never-before-seen species and planets to discover, this part of the Outer Rim is rife with opportunity – and political tensions that could alter the fabric of peace. What will you do?
Star Wars Eclipse Screenshots
