Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is an action-adventure virtual reality experience from ILMxLAB that lets you travel across the galaxy to the planet of Batuu and live out your own unforgettable story. You’ll fight alongside classic characters, and face intimidating villains, as you explore all-new regions and eras of the Star Wars galaxy. With different styles of gameplay and multiple difficulty settings, Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge appeals to Star Wars fans and VR gamers alike.
Key Features:
- Experience this all-new, original Star Wars adventure any way you want. With a variety of weapons and devices — from thermal detonators and blasters, to a handy multi-tool — you can approach challenges and hunt down enemies in a number of ways.
- Original cast members reprise their classic roles from the Star Wars saga, with Frank Oz returning as Yoda, and Anthony Daniels as C-3PO.
- Visit Seezelslak’s cantina, where the boisterous bartender (Saturday Night Live’s Bobby Moynihan) spins up legendary stories from throughout Star Wars history.
- Deploy Star Wars training remotes to fight alongside you. When they’re damaged, you can give them a quick repair and send them back into battle.
- Explore the never-before-seen wilds of Batuu to unlock the secrets of Mubo’s crashed cargo.
- Visit the workshop of Mubo, owner of Black Spire Outpost’s Droid Depot. Sell him the scraps you find on your journeys for supplies like training remotes and costume colors.
- Take on the Guavian Death Gang and their ferocious leader, Tara Rashin, played by actress and comedian Debra Wilson (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order).
- Use your wrist gauntlet to guide you on your travels, scan your surroundings, and receive transmissions from familiar characters.
- Activate your hoverpack to hide from enemies in the heat of battle, discover new areas, and solve puzzles.
- Infiltrate the First Order and live out your Star Wars adventure through an immersive story that puts you at the center of the action.
