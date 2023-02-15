Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is an action-adventure virtual reality experience from ILMxLAB that lets you travel across the galaxy to the planet of Batuu and live out your own unforgettable story. You’ll fight alongside classic characters, and face intimidating villains, as you explore all-new regions and eras of the Star Wars galaxy. With different styles of gameplay and multiple difficulty settings, Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge appeals to Star Wars fans and VR gamers alike.

Rated: Teen

Available On: Oculus Quest

Buy Now on Meta Quest | Buy Now on PSVR2





Key Features: