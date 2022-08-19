ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

New Star Wars Jedi Books Revealed

August 19, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Two essential releases will take fans inside the world of the Star Wars Jedi game franchise -- and behind the scenes.

The Star Wars Jedi experience is expanding -- to your bookshelf.

Lucasfilm announced today two major releases tied to the Star Wars Jedi game series, of which the Cal Kestis faithful will want to take note. One title promises to tell an original story, while another goes inside the making of the upcoming sequel.

Temporary cover for Star Wars Jedi Battle Scars novel featuring the title logo on black

Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, a new novel from Del Rey written by Sam Maggs, finds Order 66 survivor Cal Kestis leading the Mantis crew on an adventure set between the critically-acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the highly-anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars arrives March 7, 2023.

Temporary cover for The Art of Star Wars Jedi Survivor featuring the title logo on black

The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, published by Dark Horse, will chronicle the development of the game, collecting concept art and creator commentary in an oversized, full-color hardcover. The behind-the-scenes tome will hit shelves May 2, 2023.

A release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has yet to be announced.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on these releases and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor!

