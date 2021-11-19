Lego Star Wars: Castaways

Build your own in-game LEGO minifigure from hundreds of LEGO pieces in a new Star Wars game on Apple Arcade. Discover a secret world, now home to fellow Castaways and build a life in this new home! Explore a new island, meet new characters, race Microfighters and even throw a dance party on the island! Team up or play solo and immerse yourself in simulations, recorded by the technology of an ancient civilization, spanning moments across the Star Wars universe. Battle foes, solve puzzles, build your skills in battle arenas and learn to pilot your way through flight simulations! Unearth mysteries and discover a growing threat to life on the planet.

Join the ranks of Castaways and write your Star Wars destiny in a new, never before seen LEGO Star Wars adventure!





● Explore a new LEGO Star Wars story – Meet a thriving group of Castaways on a long abandoned secret planet. Discover moments across the galaxy recorded by an ancient civilization and find the key to solving a mysterious threat to life on the planet.





● Create your unique LEGO Star Wars minifigure – Customize your unique LEGO Star Wars character from hundreds of collectible pieces in game. Mix and match parts from iconic costumes, and show off your creativity and collection.





● Relive Star Wars moments – Play through simulations of key Star Wars moments across iconic locations, mastering skills and defeating enemies!





● Play with friends online – Play with fellow Castaways and participate in fun activities on the island! Communicate with friends through LEGO emotes in the Social Hub. Challenge parents, siblings, and friends in the Hippodrome, or join forces to complete quests to earn rewards.