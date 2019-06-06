Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Key Art Revealed

Get a closer look at the game’s characters and some mysterious details...

The key art for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been revealed -- and it has us even more excited for the upcoming game.

Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm released the powerful image today, and it’s filled with tantalizing clues and details surrounding the upcoming action-adventure title. Check it out below!

Main character Cal Kestis, a Padawan survivor of Order 66, is front and center with droid companion BD-1 on his back; he stands ready for a battle, lightsaber ignited -- though upon closer inspection, the bottom of the hilt appears broken. Behind him, the poster-like composition is divided by clouds of light and dark. In the dark half, the villainous, Jedi-hunting Second Sister holds her double-bladed lightsaber, leading the red-visor-sporting purge troopers, while AT-STs stalk below. Above is a ghostly ship graveyard and two yet-to-be-identified planets, with TIE fighters looming ominously. In the light portion of the image is Cal's mentor, Cere, as well as the alien Greez, a ship chased by TIEs, Imperial walkers, and a mysterious glyph previously seen on a teaser poster. Burning embers blow in the wind at the bottom of the image, tying the piece together.

This is only the beginning of the week’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order news; Respawn and Lucasfilm will host a special live stream at EA Play this Saturday, June 8, at 9:30 a.m. PT. Watch on YouTube to see the world premiere of gameplay, and stay tuned to StarWars.com for full coverage.

For more on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, check out these previous StarWars.com features:



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives November 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is available for pre-order now

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog