A Fan-Favorite Lightsaber Makes the Jump to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

October 16, 2020
StarWars.com Team

This Jedi weapon will soon be available at Disney Parks.

One of the most popular modern lightsabers is coming to our galaxy -- thanks to you.

Following a challenge on the Disney Parks Blog, the Jedi weapon of Cal Kestis -- Padawan survivor of Order 66 and starring hero of 2019's critically acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game -- will make its way to Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge later next year. Cal’s will be the first lightsaber offered at Dok’s to have originated from a video game, and joins other iconic legacy lightsabers including Luke Skywalker, Rey, Darth Vader, and more, in the collection.

Cal Kestis's lightsaberCal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

For those who count Kestis among their favorite characters or loved Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this will be a day long remembered.Ahsoka Tano lightsabers from Star Wars: Galaxy's EdgeCount Dooku lightsaber from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

In addition, even more memorable legacy lightsabers will join Dok Ondar’s collection: Ahsoka Tano’s hilts and blades from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Count Dooku’s Sith weapon, featuring its signature elegant curved handle design along with its flourishing blade-emitter guard, will come to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge this fall.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort.

