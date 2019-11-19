Vader Immortal: Episode III

Complete your journey in Vader Immortal: A Star Wars Series- Episode III. With an ancient lightsaber by your side and the Force as your ally, you'll gain an army and launch an all-out assault on Darth Vader's fortress. Face legions of stormtroopers and a vengeful Imperial officer before facing off with the dark lord himself in a heart-stopping lightsaber battle that will determine Mustafar's fate.
