Amy Richau is a freelance writer and researcher. Her first book, Star Wars: I Love You. I Know.: Lessons in Love and Friendship came out in early 2021. When she’s not interviewing women who worked on Star Wars projects for her website, 365 Star Wars, she’s dreaming of the day she finally properly displays all of her Star Wars collectibles.
Jedi at 40 | A Guide to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’s Deleted Scenes
May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023
May 22
Fan Spotlight: “What Does Star Wars Mean to You?”
May 4, 2023
May 4, 2023
May 4
10 Things to Bring to Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023
March 8, 2023
March 8, 2023
Mar 8
StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: As Blue Milk Mama, Jacquelyn Smith Bakes Up Delectable Desserts
November 4, 2022
November 4, 2022
Nov 4
DC Shoes Collects the Bounty on a New Boba Fett Capsule Collection - Reveal
July 5, 2022
July 5, 2022
Jul 5
The Galaxy Far, Far Away and Motherhood
May 7, 2021
May 7, 2021
May 7
20 of the Star Wars Galaxy's Greatest Droids
March 9, 2021
March 9, 2021
Mar 9
How Relationships Are at the Core of Star Wars
February 5, 2021
February 5, 2021
Feb 5
A Brief History of Star Wars Gifts
December 18, 2020
December 18, 2020
Dec 18
What is Life Day?
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020
Nov 10
A Sibling Saga
October 13, 2020
October 13, 2020
Oct 13
7 Surprises We Found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Traveler’s Guide to Batuu
August 4, 2020
August 4, 2020
Aug 4
The Art of Star Wars Rebels Chronicles the Behind-the-Scenes Story of a Beloved Animated Series
July 17, 2020
July 17, 2020
Jul 17
In Shadow Fall, the Dark Secrets of Alphabet Squadron Revealed
June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020
Jun 23
Empire at 40 | Revisiting Some of the Many Trips to Hoth in Star Wars Storytelling
June 16, 2020
June 16, 2020
Jun 16
In I Am a Padawan, Ashley Eckstein Pens Lessons on Failure and Hope
April 30, 2020
April 30, 2020
Apr 30
Lessons from the Star Wars Saga: Sacrifice and the Selfless
October 7, 2019
October 7, 2019
Oct 7
6 Ways Holograms Play an Important Role in Star Wars Storytelling
September 20, 2019
September 20, 2019
Sep 20
Star Wars: Myths & Fables Author George Mann On Writing Darth Vader and other Legends
August 6, 2019
August 6, 2019
Aug 6
6 of Padmé Amidala's Greatest Moments
May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019
May 21
In Star Wars: Alien Archive, Get a Closer Look at the Galaxy's Inhabitants
April 29, 2019
April 29, 2019
Apr 29
Celebrating Padmé and Her Handmaidens in Queen's Shadow
March 5, 2019
March 5, 2019
Mar 5
8 of Our Favorite Star Wars Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments Through the Years
December 21, 2018
December 21, 2018
Dec 21
Choose Han Solo's Destiny: Writer Cavan Scott and Artist Elsa Charretier Discuss Their Charming New Book
May 10, 2018
May 10, 2018
May 10
How the Theme of Family is at the Heart of Star Wars Rebels
March 5, 2018
March 5, 2018
Mar 5
A Guide to Star Wars Rebels Books and Comics
March 5, 2018
March 5, 2018
Mar 5
Through Four Seasons, Star Wars Rebels Has Been a Storytelling Bridge
February 22, 2018
February 22, 2018
Feb 22
5 Ways Bomber Command Connects to the Larger Star Wars Universe
January 31, 2018
January 31, 2018
Jan 31
The Introduction of Kylo Ren and the Meaning of a Mask
January 26, 2018
January 26, 2018
Jan 26
6 Reasons Beginner (and Expert) Star Wars Fans Will Love Star Wars Made Easy
October 16, 2017
October 16, 2017
Oct 16
How Rey's Introduction in The Force Awakens Tells Its Own Story
September 20, 2017
September 20, 2017
Sep 20
8 Star Wars Creatures We Want to Hitch a Ride On
August 21, 2017
August 21, 2017
Aug 21