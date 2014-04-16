-
A remote planet, Dathomir is drenched in blood-red light from its central star. The planet has continents overrun by twisted vegetation, with forests of bent trees burdened by large, cocoon-like fruit. Bordering dense swamplands is the massive stone fortresses of the Nightsisters, a witch clan. The Nightsisters kept to themselves, but had on occasion been known to offer their services to those who piqued their interests. Far from the Nightsisters lived the Nightbrothers -- a tattooed clan of Zabrak warriors were subservient to their female counterparts.
The Nightsisters, an ancient matriarchal order of Force-using witches, ruled Dathomir during the Clone Wars, spurning all alliances and regarding outsiders with suspicion.
The Nightsisters’ rule of the planet came undone when their leader, Mother Talzin, agreed to help Asajj Ventress avenge her betrayal at the hands of Count Dooku. The Nightsisters tried to assassinate Dooku, and then sent him a new apprentice, Savage Opress, who was secretly loyal to them.
The Nightsisters’ plots against Dooku failed and he sent General Grievous to wipe out the order. The Nightsisters fought back with ancient spells, but were overwhelmed and massacred, leaving their rule little more than a memory.
In order to fully unlock the secrets glimpsed in the Jedi and Sith holocrons, Maul, the former Sith, took Ezra Bridger to his home planet of Dathomir. There, Maul used Nightsister magic to obtain the knowledge they were seeking. While the dark ritual proved successful, the spirits of the Nightsisters were awakened, and they demanded payment in the form of host bodies. Eventually, Maul escaped, and Ezra struck the Nightsisters’ sacred altar, vanquishing the specters.