ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Jenn Fujikawa

Jenn Fujikawa is a former theme park designer turned lifestyle and food writer. She has created several Star Wars recipes from Admiral Ackbar Cupcakes to Chewbacca Donuts. Much to her grandma's dismay she once made and served an edible Bloody Severed Wampa Arm Cake for dessert. Follow her Twitter and Instagram for all her Star Wars treats.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Playing with my brother's giant AT-AT and wishing it was mine. Later as an adult I bought the exact same one for myself.
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Darth Vader
FAVORITE SCENE
Luke tossing his granola bar into the Dagobah swamp.
  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Up Some Salacious Crumb Cakes

    May 24, 2023

    May 24, 2023

    May 24

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Join the Stinger Mantis Crew with a Heaping Serving of Greez’s Salty Foodstuff

    April 26, 2023

    April 26, 2023

    Apr 26

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    These Yellow Travel Biscuits Will Transport You to the Age of the Empire

    March 22, 2023

    March 22, 2023

    Mar 22

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Enjoy Pog Soup, a Meal for a Mandalorian

    March 15, 2023

    March 15, 2023

    Mar 15

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Jon Favreau Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    February 15, 2023

    February 15, 2023

    Feb 15

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Tell Your Partner "I Know" with Carbonite Crunch

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Feel the Force with These Gungi Wookiee Cookies

    February 2, 2023

    February 2, 2023

    Feb 2

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yub Nub! Get the Recipe for Ewok Gingerbread Cookies

    December 12, 2022

    December 12, 2022

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    Raise a Glass to Mon Mothma (and the Rebellion) with this Chandrilan Squigs Recipe

    October 28, 2022

    October 28, 2022

    Oct 28

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Grogu Ghost Cookies: This Is the Way to Make Cute Halloween Treats

    October 14, 2022

    October 14, 2022

    Oct 14

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    Syril’s Cereal Bars: A Recipe for the Ex-Deputy Inspector on the Go

    October 6, 2022

    October 6, 2022

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Caring for Creatures from Across the Galaxy at Star Wars: Cargo Bay

    August 12, 2022

    August 12, 2022

    Aug 12

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    We Checked Out the Drinks, Easter Eggs, and Galactic View at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge

    July 18, 2022

    July 18, 2022

    Jul 18

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    It Will Be a Summer Long Remembered with These Retro Star Wars Ice Cream Pops

    July 14, 2022

    July 14, 2022

    Jul 14

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Beat the Tatooine Heat with Some Black Melon Milk

    June 28, 2022

    June 28, 2022

    Jun 28

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    "Imagine Yourself Doing Impossible Things”: A Conversation with Kelly Marie Tran for AANHPI Heritage Month

    May 18, 2022

    May 18, 2022

    May 18

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"}

    Say "Hello There" to These Obi-Wan Kenobi Cupcakes for Star Wars Day

    April 29, 2022

    April 29, 2022

    Apr 29

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Honor The Book of Boba Fett's Sibling Duo with Hutt Twins Rice Balls

    April 8, 2022

    April 8, 2022

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Boba Fett Cookies Are Ready to Rule Valentine’s Day

    January 31, 2022

    January 31, 2022

    Jan 31

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve a Bounty of Boba Fett Holiday Sweater Cookies

    December 20, 2021

    December 20, 2021

    Dec 20

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Bake Some Wookiee Cookie Brownies for a Delicious Life Day Dessert

    November 10, 2021

    November 10, 2021

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Whip, Whip, Stir: Creating The Life Day Cookbook

    November 1, 2021

    November 1, 2021

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Stormtrooper Ghost Cookies Are Frightfully Good

    October 20, 2021

    October 20, 2021

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Warm Your Bones This Fall with Grogu's Favorite Soup

    September 21, 2021

    September 21, 2021

    Sep 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go on a Healthy Roll With This BB-8 Cauliflower Toast

    August 18, 2021

    August 18, 2021

    Aug 18

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Make a Good Batch of Lula Donuts!

    June 4, 2021

    June 4, 2021

    Jun 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    “There is a Strength in Asian Culture”: A Conversation with Lucasfilm Legend Doug Chiang

    May 19, 2021

    May 19, 2021

    May 19

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Learn to Make a Bad Batch...of Cookies!

    April 27, 2021

    April 27, 2021

    Apr 27

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Make a Princess Leia Rice Bowl for Your Next Star Wars: A New Hope Rewatch!

    February 23, 2021

    February 23, 2021

    Feb 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Make Princess Leia Apple Snacks for a Rebellious Treat

    January 15, 2021

    January 15, 2021

    Jan 15

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Fix Yourself Some Mon Calamari Holiday Sweater Cookies

    December 22, 2020

    December 22, 2020

    Dec 22

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Make Blue Milk Mando Macarons to Share with Everyone

    December 15, 2020

    December 15, 2020

    Dec 15

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved