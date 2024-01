Preheat the oven to 200ºF. Prep a baking sheet with parchment.

Step 2: In a large bowl use a handheld mixer to whip the egg whites 1 to 2 minutes until soft peaks form.

Step 3: Add the vanilla, and sprinkle in the confectioners’ sugar a little at a time while whipping on high for 2 to 3 minutes, until stiff peaks form.

Step 4: Spoon mixture into a piping bag with a #10 tip. Pipe stormtrooper heads, ghost bodies, and arms, 8 total.

Step 5: Bake for 1-½ hours. Turn off the oven and let sit for another 1-½ hours with the oven door closed.

Step 6: Transfer to a wire rack, and let cool completely.

Step 7: With the black icing and a #3 tip, pipe the helmet details. Once the icing has dried the cookies are ready to serve.

Once you enjoy these treats you can...move along, move along to a Happy Halloween!