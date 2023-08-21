The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

Incoming transmission: This is the chosen snack for your Ahsoka watch party.
Warrior. Outcast. Rebel. Jedi. From Star Wars: The Clone Wars to Star Wars Rebels, Ahoska Tano has had an incredible journey. Once the Padawan learner to Jedi Anakin Skywalker, she has become a respected leader and warrior attuned to the light side of the Force.
As you watch her continue on her journey in the new series Ahsoka on Disney+, these fluffy pumpkin muffins make the perfect viewing companion. Topped with her signature montrals made of sweet white chocolate plus icing face details, this Togruta is ready for anything.
Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins
(Makes 14 muffins)
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup sugar
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup canned pumpkin
- 2 large eggs
- 1/4 vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup whole milk
What you'll need:
- White candy melts
- Black icing
- White icing
- Heart sprinkles
- Food brush
- Blue food gel dye
- Brown food gel dye
Directions:
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Prep muffin pans with liners.
Step 2: In a large bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
Step 3: Make a well and add the pumpkin, eggs, oil, and milk into the dry ingredients, stirring until just combined.
Step 4: Fill muffin cups 2/3 full with batter and bake for approximately 14 minutes, depending on your oven. Let cool on a wire rack.
Step 5: Melt candy melts according to package directions, then pour into a piping bag. Place a piece of parchment over an Ahsoka template and pipe the white chocolate into the montrals shape. Place into the freezer to set, approximately 10-15 minutes.
Step 6: Once set, take them out of the freezer and use icing to stick to the top of a cooled muffin.
Step 7: With a #2 tip and black icing, add eyes and place the heart sprinkle for the mouth.
Step 8: Using the white icing and a #2 tip, pipe on Ahsoka’s facial markings.
Step 9: With a clean food brush, use blue food gel dye to paint markings on the montrals and brown food gel dye to paint on the head jewelry.
Step 10: Once the icing is dry, the muffins are ready to serve.
Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.