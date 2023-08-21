The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

Incoming transmission: This is the chosen snack for your Ahsoka watch party.

Warrior. Outcast. Rebel. Jedi. From Star Wars: The Clone Wars to Star Wars Rebels, Ahoska Tano has had an incredible journey. Once the Padawan learner to Jedi Anakin Skywalker, she has become a respected leader and warrior attuned to the light side of the Force.

As you watch her continue on her journey in the new series Ahsoka on Disney+, these fluffy pumpkin muffins make the perfect viewing companion. Topped with her signature montrals made of sweet white chocolate plus icing face details, this Togruta is ready for anything.

Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

(Makes 14 muffins)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup canned pumpkin

2 large eggs

1/4 vegetable oil

1/4 cup whole milk

What you'll need:

White candy melts

Black icing

White icing

Heart sprinkles

Food brush

Blue food gel dye

Brown food gel dye

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Prep muffin pans with liners.

Step 2: In a large bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.

Step 3: Make a well and add the pumpkin, eggs, oil, and milk into the dry ingredients, stirring until just combined.