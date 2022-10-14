Grogu Ghost Cookies: This Is the Way to Make Cute Halloween Treats

Enjoy a bounty of adorable goodies with this easy recipe.

It’s that time of year when terrifying tricks and indulgent treats combine for a fun-filled Halloween! Not all tricks have to be frightening, in fact they can be downright adorable. Even Grogu is getting in on the Hallo’s Eve action by donning a little ghostly costume and carrying a tiny pumpkin.

These matcha cookies are draped in fondant and give the illusion of a happy, wee Grogu heading out for a spirited night of holiday fun. Perfectly paired with a glass of blue milk, these cookies are ideal for a Star Wars Halloween party table or a quick snack before an exciting night of trick or treating!



Grogu Ghost Cookies

Cookie Dough Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon matcha powder

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

For Decorating: