Go on a Healthy Roll With This BB-8 Cauliflower Toast

August 18, 2021
Jenn Fujikawa

This simple recipe will be an easy and delicious mission to finish.

Star Wars Fuel Your Force is a commitment to finding your “inner Force” through an active and healthy lifestyle. Taking inspiration from the strong stories and characters from the Star Wars galaxy, these nutritious recipes are good for you and full of flavor, and sure to bring balance to the Force and your inner well being.

With a trusty droid by your side, there’s nothing you can’t accomplish. BB-8 rolled into our hearts in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and has maintained its status as most-beloved round droid ever since.

The Force Awakens - BB-8 thumbs up

These little BB-8 toasts replace traditional bread with a homemade cauliflower alternative. Quick to make, they’re a tasty meal anytime of the day. The fact that they resemble the spherical little astromech somehow makes them even tastier.

BB-8 Cauliflower Toast

Yield: 4 toasts 

Serving size: 1 toast 

Crust Ingredients:

  • 2 cups chopped cauliflower
  • 1/3 cup reduced fat shredded mozzarella cheese 
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper 

Topping Ingredients:
  • ½ cup skim ricotta cheese
  • ¼ cup orange bell pepper, sliced into rounds
  • ¼ cup minced olives

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Prep a baking sheet with parchment or a silpat.

BB-8 Cauliflower Toast ingredients

Step 2: Break the cauliflower into florets and pulse in a food processor until riced. 

Step 3: Place in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 5 minutes.

Step 4: Carefully squeeze out all the excess water using a cheesecloth.

BB-8 Cauliflower Toast stir

Step 5: In a bowl stir together the cauliflower, cheese, egg, and garlic.

BB-8 Cauliflower Toast form the dough

Step 6: On the prepped baking sheet, shape the mixture into BB-8’s shape. Bake for 20 minutes.

BB-8 Cauliflower Toast spread cheese BB-8 Cauliflower Toast add details with peppers

Step 7: Spread the top with ricotta cheese. Add bell peppers and olives to create the details to serve.

BB-8 Cauliflower Toast final

Enjoy and congratulations on choosing a healthy option -- let's hear those happy beeps!

The Star Wars Check helps kids and parents agree on healthier choices. Learn more at StarWarsCheck.com. Star Wars Check

And find healthy recipes, fun activities, articles, and other information to Fuel Your Force on StarWars.com and tell us about your own journey on social media using #FuelYourForce #StarWars.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Tags: #StarWarsBlog

star wars recipes Fuel Your Force BB-8

